Arizona weather forecast: Another day of 90-degree temps in Phoenix

The heat is (still) on across Arizona!

What To Expect:

Record-breaking temperatures were felt on Tuesday in the Valley.

We saw a high of 99 degrees on March 25 in Phoenix, which breaks the previous record of 96°F set in 2022.

A weak disturbance will cause high pressure to weaken on Wednesday, which will help temperatures to cool by a few degrees. We'll see a high near 94 degrees.

What they're saying:

There is heat relief in sight!

"A gradual cooling trend is expected through the remainder of the week into this weekend. Breezy to locally windy conditions will return to the region, especially on Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

We will continue to see unseasonably warm weather through the weekend, but it will not be quite as hot during the second half of the week.

