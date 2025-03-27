Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal highs continue in Phoenix

The Brief We'll see a high of about 93 degrees on Thursday in Phoenix. Cooler temps are expected this weekend, with highs in the 80s.



After record-setting conditions earlier this week, temperatures will remain warmer than normal on Thursday.

What To Expect:

The high temperature reached 96 degrees on Monday and 99 degrees on Tuesday. Both days set new records for heat, running way above the average of 81 degrees.

Starting on Wednesday, the weather pattern shifted to a more mild pattern as the strong ridge of high pressure started to weaken and slip to the southeast. At the same time, a large system swirled over the Pacific Northwest and helped usher cooler air in our direction (especially by this weekend).

Highs in the low 90s are expected on Thursday. By Friday, the forecast high caps in the upper 80s and by the weekend high temperatures will only hit the low to middle 80s – making for perfect outdoor-plans weather!

Winds will increase Thursday into Friday through Saturday, with windy conditions expected in northern Arizona. Gusts of 20-25 mph are forecast Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. Gusts of 30-40+ mph are likely in northern Arizona during the same timeframe.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com