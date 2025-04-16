Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Wednesday, but big changes ahead

Updated  April 16, 2025 7:39am MST
A warm Wednesday in Phoenix with a high near 92 degrees.

    • Big weather changes are expected this week in the Valley.
    • On Wednesday, Phoenix will see a high of about 92 degrees.
    • Highs will dip into the 70s in the Valley by the weekend.

PHOENIX - Following a week of triple digits and dry weather, we are expecting big changes this week.

What To Expect on Wednesday:

The temperature on Wednesday is forecast to reach the low-90s in Phoenix.

Gusts will increase by Wednesday, with peak gusts nearing 40 mph in the High Country.

Later This Week:

A system will move inland off the Pacific on Thursday. At the same time, a trough and associated system will drop across the U.S. from the North. As the two systems merge over Arizona, winds will increase, temperatures cool down, and rain chances will return.

Scattered rain showers are forecast across the state on Friday, but the exact location of the best chances will be determined by the center of the storm. As the systems develop in the coming days, we'll fine tune the precise timing and impacts. It looks likely everyone will experience a drop in temperatures with highs in the low 80s in Phoenix on Thursday, and the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. It will still be gusty, too.

This Weekend:

Shower chances may linger into Saturday, but should exit in time for Easter Sunday. The weather looks perfect! Highs in the low 80s are currently forecast for Sunday in the Valley with 60s in the High Country.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

