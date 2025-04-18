Arizona weather forecast: Cold front sweeps through the state

The Brief A cold front is sweeping through Arizona, bringing big changes to the state. On April 18, our high will top out in the 70s in Phoenix. Temps will warm back up this weekend in the Valley, with a high in the 80s on Easter Sunday.



Following a week of temperatures in the triple digits and 90s, a cool down has arrived!

We're watching two systems, one from the west and another from the north. The two will combine on Friday, allowing for rain chances, cooler temperatures, and windy weather across the state.

What To Expect On Friday:

In northern Arizona, conditions remain dry until the early evening, when scattered showers move into northwestern Arizona and skirt along the northern part of the state through the night and into Friday morning. While spotty, some rain and snow showers will move through.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place beginning Thursday evening and lasting into Friday evening for the Kaibab Plateau. The advisory is for areas above 7,000 feet where accumulating snow totals of 3-6" or more are possible.

While snow will likely melt, additional snow showers are forecast to move into the High Country late Friday morning through the evening. The snow showers could at times become steady enough for limited visibility in Flagstaff and surrounding high-elevation towns. A slow commute is likely on Friday afternoon.

Scattered rain showers will pass over the mid-level elevation towns such as Prescott and Payson and a few showers may eventually make their way down to the Valley on Friday evening and night. The chance for showers is 20-30% across the Valley with the best chance along the northern and eastern edges. The showers exit the region from Saturday morning to midday along the eastern border.

Snow totals of 1-2" may fall in spots like Flagstaff or Pinetop, but melting will occur as it settles. Roads will be warm, and it's unlikely much, if anything, will accumulate on roadways. However, brief periods of slippery conditions may occur if snow showers turn heavy enough.

What To Expect This Weekend:

Temperatures slip into the upper 70s for highs on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. By Easter Sunday, the high temperature returns to near-average at 85 degrees. Morning services or egg hunts may be chilly with a forecast low temperature of 55 degrees Sunday morning!

Looking Ahead to Next Week:

Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 90s next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com