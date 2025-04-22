Arizona weather forecast: Warm, above-normal temps in Phoenix

The Brief Above-normal temperatures are expected on April 22 in Phoenix. We'll see a high near 91 degrees on Tuesday in the Valley.



Warmer temps are expected this week in Phoenix.

Phoenix reached a high of 91 degrees on Monday. On Tuesday, we'll see much of the same.

"Temperatures this afternoon will reach several degrees above normal across the region under clear skies," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

