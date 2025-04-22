Expand / Collapse search

Arizona weather forecast: Warm, above-normal temps in Phoenix

Published  April 22, 2025 6:08am MST
Weather Forecast
Morning Weather Forecast - 4/22/25

A sunny and warm Tuesday in Phoenix with a high near 91°F.

The Brief

    • Above-normal temperatures are expected on April 22 in Phoenix.
    • We'll see a high near 91 degrees on Tuesday in the Valley.

PHOENIX - Warmer temps are expected this week in Phoenix.

Phoenix reached a high of 91 degrees on Monday. On Tuesday, we'll see much of the same.

"Temperatures this afternoon will reach several degrees above normal across the region under clear skies," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

