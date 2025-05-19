Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s to begin the week in Phoenix

Updated  May 19, 2025 7:51am MST
Weather Forecast
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/19/25

A sunny and warm start to the week in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.

The Brief

    • On May 19, we'll see highs in the 90s in Phoenix.
    • Temps will warm up throughout the week, with triple-digit highs expected by mid-week.

PHOENIX - Buckle up! Arizona's weather is going to begin really heating up.

"After slightly below normal temperatures today, a steady warming trend will eventually push daytime highs to around 100° by Wednesday before peaking between 102-107° on Thursday and Friday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected for Wednesday-Friday," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.

What To Expect:

Highs in the Valley on Monday will hover around 94 degrees.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but on Wednesday, triple-digit highs are expected. The 100-degree highs are expected to stick around until early next week.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

