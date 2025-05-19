Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s to begin the week in Phoenix

The Brief On May 19, we'll see highs in the 90s in Phoenix. Temps will warm up throughout the week, with triple-digit highs expected by mid-week.



Buckle up! Arizona's weather is going to begin really heating up.

"After slightly below normal temperatures today, a steady warming trend will eventually push daytime highs to around 100° by Wednesday before peaking between 102-107° on Thursday and Friday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected for Wednesday-Friday," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.

What To Expect:

Highs in the Valley on Monday will hover around 94 degrees.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but on Wednesday, triple-digit highs are expected. The 100-degree highs are expected to stick around until early next week.

