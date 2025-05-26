Arizona weather forecast: Warm Memorial Day in Phoenix

The Brief Monday will be a warm Memorial Day in the Valley with a high near 100°F. Triple digits are in the forecast throughout the week. Highs may dip into the 90s by next week.



Monday will be a warm Memorial Day in the Valley.

What To Expect:

On May 26, we'll see a high near 100 degrees. Triple-digit highs are in the forecast throughout the week.

What's next:

Next week, highs may dip back into the 90s in Phoenix.

