Arizona weather forecast: Hot stretch continues in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on May 28 will be about 102°F. Temps will get even hotter later this week. On Sunday, highs will drop, and we'll see a slight chance of rain.



We'll see hot temps in the Valley throughout the rest of the work week, but big changes are coming this weekend.

What To Expect:

On May 28, we'll see a high near 102 degrees in Phoenix.

On Thursday, we'll stay in the triple digits with a high near 100°F and on Friday and Saturday, temps will get even hotter with a high in the mid-100s.

Rain coming to the Valley?

Looking Further Ahead:

On Sunday, highs will drop into the 90s, and we'll see about a 20% chance of rain.

Next week, highs will stay in the 90s.

