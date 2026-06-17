Arizona weather forecast: Storms hit High Country as the Valley stays hot

The Brief Arizona is facing another hot day with high-elevation storm chances on Wednesday, though temperatures will be slightly lower than Tuesday's peaks. Scattered showers and storms are expected to form midday over the higher terrain, specifically north and east of Phoenix, bringing potential lightning, heavy rain, and small hail. Over the next several days, a drying trend will drop moisture levels across the state, bringing sunny, dry, and slightly cooler conditions by Father's Day weekend.



Another hot day with high elevation storm chances.

What to Expect:

While the Valley will remain dry, showers and storms are expected to pop up over the higher terrain around Arizona. Specifically, scattered storms are likely over areas north and east of the Valley.

Along the rim, near the San Francisco Peaks, and over the White Mountains, we expect to see clouds and passing storms beginning around midday and lasting into the early evening. Some gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning are possible. Small hail with any storms, or some patchy blowing dust near Pinal County is possible, too. There's just an isolated chance of a passing shower on the outer edge of the Valley.

Temperatures will not be quite as hot as Tuesday. Still, it will reach nearly 110 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The forecast high caps at 108 on Thursday and 107 on Friday.

Over the next couple of days, moisture levels will start to drop. It may still feel somewhat sticky outside Wednesday in Phoenix, but that feeling will dissipate between Thursday and Friday. In the High Country, a few additional showers and storms may fire off Thursday afternoon. Friday looks much drier around the entire state.

Looking Ahead:

By the weekend, everyone is sunny and dry. The forecast high temperatures will also slip. We're expecting a high of 105 on Saturday, and on Sunday for Father's Day. Of course, any outdoor plans with dad should be done as early as possible to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Breezy conditions will continue to persist around the state for the next several days. Gusts of 20-30 mph are forecast for Phoenix on Wednesday, and 15-25 mph on Thursday and Friday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.