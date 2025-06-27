Arizona weather forecast: Temps on the rise into the weekend in Phoenix

The Brief The high temperature on Friday in Phoenix will rise to 108 degrees. Temperatures forecast to hit 110+ degrees this weekend. Next week, highs will drop slightly, and we'll see a slight chance of rain in the Valley.



Temperatures are on the rise in the Valley of the Sun!

High pressure will cause a warm-up throughout the end of the week.

We will see high temperatures just under 110 degrees on Friday and Saturday, before breaking through to the 110s by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be very hot as well, and an Extreme Heat Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Tuesday evening for the Valley and surrounding area.

What To Expect:

Skies will be sunny and dry across Arizona through the weekend, except for a couple of showers in the White Mountains on Saturday and Sunday.

More impressive monsoon moisture will arrive next week, bringing daily mountain storms Monday through the Fourth of July weekend.

Even the Valley could potentially see isolated rain showers or storms next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rain coming soon?

What's next:

Following a burst of heat, monsoonal moisture will try to enter the state. As high pressure builds over Texas, moisture will wrap up and over the Southwest.

This moisture should increase humidity around Arizona, especially the north and eastern parts of the state. With the increase in humidity, it is possible for showers or storms to spark day to day.

In the Valley, rain chances tick up to 10-20% between Tuesday and the holiday weekend. The moisture increase will likely drop temperatures, too. Highs are forecast to fall between 103 and 107 heading into the July 4th weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather