Arizona weather forecast: Sunny, warm conditions throughout the weekend in Phoenix

The Brief On Friday in Phoenix, we'll see slightly "cooler" temps with a high near 109°F. Similar conditions are expected this weekend in the Valley. Next week, there will be a chance of rain in Phoenix.



Expect a small cool down around the state today.

Today:

High pressure still dominates the region, but is centered to the west of Arizona. As a result, the high temperature is forecast to cap around 109 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Winds will still be breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph in the Valley, but also roughly the same strength across northern Arizona, including in Flagstaff. Gusts may climb up to 30 mph near the White Sage Fire along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There are evacuation orders in place around that fire.

This Weekend:

Back in Phoenix, temperatures will remain very consistent all weekend. The forecast high is 108 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday. Winds may still pick up to gusts of 20 mph each afternoon with sunny and dry conditions. It is still slightly humid, too.

Rain next week?

Looking Further Ahead:

Early next week, temperatures continue to sit around 108 to 109, but will start to drop as the pattern allows more monsoonal moisture to enter the state. In the High Country, spotty shower/storm chances will pop up in the afternoon as soon as Saturday. However, chances increase next Monday/Tuesday for northern Arizona and coverage may become more widespread.

For the Valley, while not a guarantee, it appears the best chance for showers and storms is Wednesday into Thursday and possibly lasting into next Friday. For now, chances are in the 10-20% range for Phoenix during that period. Highs slip to 105-106 by next Wednesday.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather