Arizona weather forecast: A chance for thunderstorms in Phoenix

Thursday will be another warm day, but rain will be possible in some parts of Arizona.

In Phoenix, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high near 113°F. Some people in the Valley woke up to wet roads, and there will be a chance for more rain throughout the day.

Temps will increase on Friday and Saturday – an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect Friday morning through Saturday night in Phoenix.

In northern Arizona, Flagstaff is expected to reach 91°F on Thursday, but there will be a good chance for rain in the High Country.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

