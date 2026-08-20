Arizona weather forecast: 108-degree heat and low storm chances in Phoenix on Thursday

The Brief Severe storms brought wind gusts near 70 mph and over 0.5 inches of rain to Phoenix Sky Harbor on Wednesday evening. Phoenix faces a 10% to 20% chance of additional storms Thursday night with a forecast high of 108 degrees. An extreme heat warning remains in effect through Sunday as temperatures are projected to reach 112 degrees this weekend.



A stormy Wednesday evening swept through Phoenix, bringing wind gusts of nearly 70 mph to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which picked up over 0.5 inches of rain, while areas between Guadalupe, Tempe, and Mesa recorded rain totals around 1 to 1.3 inches. Rain amounts were considerably lower in north Phoenix and the West Valley.

What to Expect Today:

It is unlikely Phoenix will see a repeat forecast on Thursday. Still, there is a low chance, primarily along the northern edge of Phoenix, for additional storms tonight.

The weather pattern will trigger new storms over eastern and northern Arizona this afternoon. Those storms may pack gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. There is a low chance for additional storms in southern Arizona and near Phoenix late in the day and into the evening. However, Wednesday's strong storms have utilized much of the atmospheric energy, making it more difficult for storms to form Thursday in those areas.

Friday and the Weekend:

It will remain hot and humid Thursday. The forecast high in Phoenix is 108 degrees. The high temperature is expected to climb back to 111 degrees Friday, 112 degrees Saturday, and remain near 111 degrees on Sunday.

Storm chances will continue each afternoon over the High Country, but will begin to decline in Phoenix over the next few days. The potential for rain sits around 10% to 20% Thursday night, and 10% Saturday into Sunday in Phoenix.

An extreme heat warning currently in place for Phoenix, southern Arizona, and western Arizona lasts through Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.