Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning begins in Phoenix

The Brief Our Extreme Heat Warning begins on Sunday, with an emphasis on Monday's temperatures. Sunday through Tuesday is expected to reach more than 110 degrees in the Phoenix area.



Get ready for scorching temperatures! A robust ridge of high pressure is bringing intense heat to Arizona this weekend, peaking Sunday through Tuesday.

What we know:

The Extreme Heat Warning kicks in on Sunday, with temperatures forecasted to surpass 110 degrees.

Monday will be the hottest day, reaching approximately 115 degrees, posing a significant heat risk.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory remains in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday, which could cause breathing difficulties for vulnerable populations.

Monsoon Moisture Approaches:

A shift in the weather pattern is on the horizon. Moisture begins pushing into the higher terrains of Arizona on Tuesday, bringing a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms to eastern parts of the state. There's also a possibility some of these storms could reach the lower deserts of south-central Arizona.

The best chances for widespread showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures in the lower deserts will arrive later in the week, specifically on Thursday and Friday.

Stay hydrated and take precautions during this heat wave!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather