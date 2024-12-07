Arizona weather forecast: Mild and dry conditions expected in Phoenix this weekend

The Brief Temperatures should be in the upper 70s on Saturday in Phoenix. They will take a slight dip on Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend.



Quiet weather prevails for the weekend. Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s across the Valley.

Rounds of clouds will move across Arizona on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer than normal, climbing back into the mid 70s in the metro area.

A cold front will arrive on Monday, bringing gusty winds to Northern Arizona Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warmer than normal on Monday, but the cool down will settle in by Tuesday, dropping temperatures off into seasonable territory. This will mean upper 60s in metro Phoenix, while Northern Arizona will see 30s and 40s on Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm back above average Wednesday through next weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com