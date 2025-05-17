Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Yuma County

Arizona Weather forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday before winds bring in next cold front

By and
Published  May 17, 2025 3:44pm MST
Weather Forecast
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/17/2025

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/17/2025

High temperatures should end up close to 93° in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Brief

    • The high on Saturday should be around 93°.
    • Temperatures should drop on Sunday to a high of just 86°.
    • By Wednesday, we should see highs once again in the triple digits.

PHOENIX - High temperatures should be pretty close to normal on Saturday as winds in the region should drive the next cold front in the Valley, arriving on Sunday.

The high on Saturday is expected to be 93° while Sunday should be notably cooler with a high of 86°.

The normal high for this time of year is 95°.

Big picture view:

No rain is in the forecast, but there is a chance of a few clouds overhead.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40-45 mph in some areas on Saturday and into Sunday.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to warm up again to the triple-digits.

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

