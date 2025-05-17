Arizona Weather forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday before winds bring in next cold front

The Brief The high on Saturday should be around 93°. Temperatures should drop on Sunday to a high of just 86°. By Wednesday, we should see highs once again in the triple digits.



High temperatures should be pretty close to normal on Saturday as winds in the region should drive the next cold front in the Valley, arriving on Sunday.

The high on Saturday is expected to be 93° while Sunday should be notably cooler with a high of 86°.

The normal high for this time of year is 95°.

Big picture view:

No rain is in the forecast, but there is a chance of a few clouds overhead.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40-45 mph in some areas on Saturday and into Sunday.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to warm up again to the triple-digits.

