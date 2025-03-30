Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 3:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County

Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather is on the way

By and
Updated  March 30, 2025 6:20pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

5PM Weather Forecast - 3/30/2025

Get ready for a cooldown this coming workweek!

The Brief

    • The weather this weekend has been clear, sunny and beautiful.
    • We're looking forward to wet weather making its way to Arizona mid-week.

Sunday afternoon is mild and breezy in the Valley, and gusty in the high country.

What we know:

The winds will lighten through the night, but more gusty winds are expected Monday and Tuesday across Arizona.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for northern Arizona, as southwest winds will gust up to 50 mph.

The Valley will be breezy Monday afternoon as well, with winds of 25 to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny across the state, and temperatures will be similar to Sunday, with near-normal high temperatures.

Storm on the way:

The next storm will move into Arizona Tuesday to Wednesday. This will bring rain and light snow to northern Arizona on Tuesday, but the heavier and more widespread precipitation will arrive on Wednesday.

The Valley will see scattered rain showers on Wednesday, while the mountains of northern Arizona could see around one to four inches of snow. Another storm will move in late this week, which will bring even more rain and light snow to the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the National Weather Service and FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Weather ForecastArizonaWeather