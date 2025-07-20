Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather makes its way to the Phoenix area

The Brief Wet weather is making an appearance in the Valley on Sunday, although it's pretty light. With the light rain and cloud cover, temps will stay cooler than normal for this time of the year.



Sunday has been a cloudy day with a few sprinkles across the Valley.

Wet Weather:

However, surface air is so dry over the Valley, that rain has been mostly evaporating before reaching the ground. The same goes for the High Country, with only lighter showers over the mountain terrain.

Light showers will continue in the high country through the night. Temperatures are staying cooler in the Valley, thanks to the cloud cover and sprinkles, so we will see low temperatures in the low 80s tonight.

Next Week:

On Monday, the day will start with cloudier skies and even the chance for some rounds of light rain in the morning.

Clouds will give way to sunshine during the afternoon, and this may help a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms move into the Valley during the late afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers and weak storms will also be possible in the High Country on Monday.

Temperatures will stay cooler than normal in the Valley, with highs only reaching the low 100s.

Moisture increases even more on Tuesday in the Valley, with a chance for scattered showers during the morning. The scattered rain will move into northern AZ for the afternoon and evening.

Thanks to cloud cover, temperatures will stay around 100 degrees in the Valley.

Warmer, near-normal temperatures are expected for the second half of the work week, and extremely dry air will take over the state, leading to dry conditions statewide, Wednesday through Saturday.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather