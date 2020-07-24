Tropical Storm Hanna approaches Texas as Gonzalo heads for Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to strengthen as it moves toward the Texas coastline where, forecasters say, it will bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

As of Friday's midday update from the National Hurricane Center, Hanna had maximum sustained winds around 45 mph and was located about 260 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for most of the Texas coast.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft will investigate the storm today and get a more detailed look at its status.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was moving closer to the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Some short-term strengthening is forecast, but Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea and possibly even dissipate entirely.

Further east, a tropical wave just coming off of Africa is worth keeping an eye on, FOX 13 meteorologist Tyler Eliasen says.

"Long-range model indications, especially in recent Euro runs, suggest that it will be one to watch," he wrote.

