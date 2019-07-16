Woodbury fire 100 percent contained, not controlled

Arizona fire officials have confirmed the Woodbury Fire is now fully contained but not controlled.

Incident Commander Trainee John Johanson said the Woodbury Fire was 100 percent contained Monday evening.

The fire is contained around the perimeter edge but not controlled as there is still smoke and active fire on the interior.

Igniting back on June 8, the Woodbury Fire has burned well over 120,000 acres and is one of the top 5 largest wildfires in the state.

Apache Lake remains closed along with State Highway 88 between Tortilla Flat and the Roosevelt Dam, and a forest closure order remains in place for the Woodbury Fire and surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to be human-caused. No structures have been lost.