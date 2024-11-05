LIVE: Harris vs Trump Arizona election results map | Race to 270

The Brief Arizona's 11 electoral votes are up for grabs. An interactive map breaks down the results of Harris vs. Trump in Arizona, county by county.



Arizona remains a major electoral battleground four years after President Joe Biden became only the second Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state in nearly 70 years. It is one of four states in the nation’s Sun Belt that has drawn much of the focus of both presidential campaigns in the final sprint to Election Day.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are in a tight race for the state’s 11 electoral votes. They and their running mates have made multiple campaign stops there since securing their parties’ nominations over the summer.

U.S. President - Arizona

U.S. President - National