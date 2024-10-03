Kari Lake, Rep. Ruben Gallego throw insults as Election Day inches closer

The Brief Rep. Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake on Oct. 3, with a little more than a month left until Election Day, threw insults at each other in an effort to sway voters. This race to become Arizona's next U.S. Senator is one of the most heated races in the country.



Early voting in Arizona starts next week, and we caught up with the two candidates hoping to become Arizona’s newest U.S. Senator.

The race between Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake is one of the most heated races in the country.

From major policy differences, to personal attacks. On Oct. 3, it was more of the same.

Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego

The day started in Tempe at an event called Mayors for Gallego. Gallego teared up when asked about Lake attacking his estranged father for being a convicted drug dealer.

"This is why my mom, my sisters and myself have worked our entire life to really live the American dream and to serve and honor this country despite what he has done, but this is who Kari Lake is. She attacks families when she’s losing. She’s a pathetic loser," Gallego said.

Gallego then attacked Lake for being untrustworthy on issues like restricting abortions and accepting election results.

"She will do anything, she will say anything. Whatever is convenient to her to get a higher rating, to get more popular with these shows and the problem with that is that we as a state are in danger when she does things like that," Gallego said.

Related article

Kari Lake showed up for a half-hour interview on Arizona PBS. It was meant to be a debate, but Gallego declined to participate.

Lake went on to attack him on issues like immigration and inflation.

"I’m not blaming illegal immigrants for inflation. You know who I am blaming? People like Ruben Gallego, who has voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, all of the $1.9 trillion spending bill. I’m blaming Kamala Harris and Ruben Gallego for inflation," Lake said.

Lake also stands by her claim, without evidence, that there were major election problems when she lost the 2022 Arizona governor's race.

She says she’ll never vote against an abortion ban. Then, she went onto attack the moderator.

"I have a great idea. When you retire here, you should go work for Kamala Harris. Because you’d be a great spokesperson for her policies. They are disasters and the people in Arizona know it. This is almost comical watching you stand up and push for these policies that are crushing the American families," Lake said.

Lake left the PBS studio through the freight elevator, so FOX 10 was unable to ask her any questions.

Both candidates did agree to a different debate. It’s on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.