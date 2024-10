The Brief Maricopa County Elections officials and MCSO Sheriff Russ Skinner discussed election security at a news conference on Oct. 29. The general election is one week away.



A week before Election Day, election officials held a news conference to discuss security at the polls.

Maricopa County Elections and MCSO Sheriff Russ Skinner spoke on Oct. 29 where they discussed "steps being taken to secure the 2024 General Election."