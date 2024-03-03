Expand / Collapse search

Nikki Haley wins DC Republican primary

By MEG KINNARD AND WILL WEISSERT (AP)
Published 
2024 Election
Associated Press

GOP strategist shuts down Nikki Haley third-party ticket chatter

GOP strategist Keith Nahigian has run several presidential campaigns. He joins "On The Hill" to discuss Super Tuesday and why Nikki Haley can not run on a third-party ticket, how the "sore loser" law prohibits her to change parties and why people keep talking about this when it can’t happen.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

Her victory Sunday at least temporarily halts Donald Trump’s sweep of the GOP voting contests, although the former president is bound to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week’s Super Tuesday races.

LIVE RESULTS: 2024 DC Republican Primary

Despite her early losses, Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win. Following last week’s loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley remained adamant that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign.

The Associated Press declared Haley the winner Sunday night after D.C. Republican Party officials released the results.