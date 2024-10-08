Several politicians visit Arizona this week, but do their visits actually sway voters?

The Brief Several politicians are visiting Arizona this week as Election Day is just weeks away. Do their visits make a difference to voters at this point? A political expert answers that question.



"If you're a candidate, you want to get into Arizona, maybe before the first bump of ballots, and make your case," political analyst Brian Sobel said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is the first of four candidates to make their way to the Grand Canyon state this week.

"Arizona is a total toss up right now," he said.

With less than 24 hours until early voting begins, Sobel explains why the swing state is jam packed with events that begin Wednesday and end on Sunday.

"The margin of error in the polling is just so small that you can't predict today who will take Arizona, whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. So, they are coming in and shoring up the votes that they have here," Sobel said.

With politicians making their case with less than a month until Election Day, will this make a difference to voters?

Sobel says most Americans have made up their minds on who they're voting for. What remains is a small percentage still on the fence.

"Even as these four people are coming into Arizona to do some additional campaigning, and they'll be back, they understand that they're really targeting a really small number of people in Arizona," he said.

The importance of swing states is a key reason why Harris and Trump keep revisiting Arizona.

"Arizona has 11 electoral college votes. That's what makes it important. The swing states, as we're calling them, add up. All of these states that I mentioned and a couple of others, add up to 97 electoral college votes. You need 270 to win the presidency. So, this is a key state to add to the other swing states that in turn add to 270 for one of those candidates," Sobel explained.