$1.9 million lottery ticket sold in Buckeye

One Arizonan is going to have a very merry Christmas this year after winning a $1.9 million jackpot in Buckeye.

Lottery officials say a jackpot winning ticket for The Pick was sold at a Buckeye Circle K near the I-10 and Watson Road.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 23 The Pick drawing are 2, 5, 13, 15, 27, and 41.

The winner can choose from the annuity prize option and receive $63,333.34 for 34 years or take home $1.3 million in cash.

