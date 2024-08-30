1 dead, 2 injured in fiery I-10 crash involving semi-truck and Corvette

The Brief A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash on I-10 near Dysart Road. Authorities say a speeding Corvette driver crashed into at least one other vehicle, sparking the flames. The crash shut down I-10 in both directions for several hours.



One person is dead and two others are hurt following a fiery crash on Friday morning in the west Valley involving a semi-truck and a Corvette.

The crash happened near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road just after midnight on Aug. 30. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Corvette was speeding in the westbound lanes when the driver crashed into at least one other vehicle.

A semi and the Corvette burst into flames. The third vehicle involved in the crash, a Toyota Camry, did not catch fire.

The semi-truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not identified.

Troopers say the driver of the Corvette tried to flee the scene but was detained off the freeway.

The Corvette driver and the Camry driver were both hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Eastbound I-10 has partially reopened at Dysart Road. The westbound lanes remain closed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A deadly crash involving a semi-truck, Corvette and Toyota Camry closed Interstate 10 in both directions on Aug. 30.

The Source Information for this story was gathered from Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at the scene, and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Map of where the crash happened