1 dead, 3 hurt following north Phoenix crash

A crash in north Phoenix left a man dead and three others seriously hurt, police said.

The two-car collision near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Investigators say a car tried to make a left turn from El Cortez Place and crashed into another car that had been heading southbound down 67th Avenue.

One of the drivers, 61-year-old Ruben Garcia, died in the crash. The other three - two men and a woman - were severely injured.

It is unknown if impairment played a role. The incident is still under investigation.

