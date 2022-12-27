1 dead, 3 hurt following north Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A crash in north Phoenix left a man dead and three others seriously hurt, police said.
The two-car collision near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Investigators say a car tried to make a left turn from El Cortez Place and crashed into another car that had been heading southbound down 67th Avenue.
One of the drivers, 61-year-old Ruben Garcia, died in the crash. The other three - two men and a woman - were severely injured.
It is unknown if impairment played a role. The incident is still under investigation.
