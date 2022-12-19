A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway after authorities say the body of a woman was found near a car on the side of a Peoria freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety just before 3 a.m. on Dec 19 troopers found a car with its driver's side door open and hazards parked in the middle of the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue.

50 feet from the gold Mitsubishi Gallant, the body of a 33-year-old Peoria woman was found. The victim has since been identified as Nichole Cortez.

On Dec. 26, officials said the person suspected to be driving the car involved in the incident has been arrested. The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jonathan A. Baldizon of Tolleson.

Victim's father begs for help

Prior to the suspect's arrest, the victim's father, Anthony Cortez, talked about the victim, and pleaded for help from the public.

"She was a one of a kind person," said Cortez. "She always had a very, very big heart."

Cortez said his daughter’s car broke down at the time of the incident.

"The car overheated, and she didn't make it over to the side of the shoulder," said Cortez.

Cortez said Nichole got out, and tried to push her car. Investigators said that's when a car hit Nichole.

"I don’t know how you just drive by and let somebody lay on the side of the road," said Cortez. "I’m sure he knew he hit somebody, and just kept on going. My daughter could have been alive. She could have had a chance"."

Cortez said Nichole was a dedicated single mother who was working hard to give a good Christmas to her five children.

"I've got to deal with Christmas in a couple of days here, and I’m getting ready to go talk to people about burying my daughter, so this is very, very difficult," said Cortez.

Anyone with information should call DPS at 302-223-2212.

