No suspects have been found after a man was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix overnight.

Officers say the shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Camelback, and it's still unclear what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

