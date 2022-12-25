Man accused of shooting, killing his stepfather in Gilbert

Gilbert Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads.

Officers arrived at the home and found an 80-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside the car. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Kaser, 48, came out of a nearby home and "made statements about the shooting," police said.

"Throughout the subsequent investigation and witness statements, it was alleged that Kaser had shot his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner," police said in a news release.

Kaser was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of first-degree murder.

Michael Kaser, 48, is accused of shooting and killing his 80-year-old stepfather in Gilbert.

Related reports