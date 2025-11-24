1 dead following overnight shooting; search continues for man swept away during flood | Morning News Brief

article

From the latest on the search for a missing man near Black Canyon City to a deadly overnight shooting in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of November 24.

1. Arizona Senator under investigation

Pentagon officials announced an investigation into Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (pictured above).

The backstory:

The investigation, according to the Associated Press, came about after Sen. Kelly, who is a Democrat, joined five other Democratic lawmakers in a video, where they told members of the military that they can "refuse illegal orders."

2. Overnight shooting left 1 person dead

An overnight shooting has resulted in the death of one person, according to Phoenix Police.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded at around 3:15 a.m. to the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.

3. Arrest made in deadly west Phoenix crash

A 19-year-old is behind bars following a deadly collision in the West Valley over the weekend.

Dig deeper:

At 3:16 a.m. on Nov. 23, Phoenix Police responded to a collision near 67th Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Officers arrived to find one of the drivers, with serious injuries. Ortiz was later pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adults were also found injured.

Officials said the suspect,19-year-old Andy Lepe (pictured), was showing signs of impairment.

4. Search resumes for man swept away by floodwaters

Authorities have restarted the search for a man who went missing after he was swept away by floodwaters over the weekend.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said because of the weather and hazardous conditions, the search for Christopher Couch was paused during the overnight hours.

5. Crews battle house fire in Phoenix

Also, your weather forecast for today

