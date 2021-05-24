$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale still unclaimed

Check your tickets! Someone in Arizona is a million dollars richer and time is running out to claim your prize.

Arizona state lottery officials confirmed there was a $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold for the May 22 drawing.

That means they matched five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

The ticket was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K gas station near 71st Street and Shea Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 3, 19, 27, 37, 40 and Powerball 8.

Officials say the ticket must be claimed by Nov. 18, or it will expire. Tickets are valid for up to 180 days after drawings take place.







