Fire damages central Phoenix strip mall

It was a busy morning for the Phoenix Fire Department as crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire at a Phoenix strip mall.

SkyFOX was over the scene on May 24 near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

PFD says people called 911, reporting flames and smoke coming out of the building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a heavy amount of smoke. No one was inside the building at the time, so firefighters went on the defensive, using ladder trucks to help knock down the fire.

"We got the fire completely out right now.. there is smoldering going on, but right now, the fire is under control," said PFD's David Ramirez.

There was a T-Mobile store, a laundromat, and a clothing store located in the strip mall. It's likely all will be closed and depending on the damage, could be closed for some time.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: