Phoenix PD: Woman shot while driving in north Scottsdale

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during the early hours of May 24.

Scottsdale Police say the car came to a stop at the Circle K gas station near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, but the shooting happened in the city limits of Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say a woman reported she had been shot while driving her vehicle in the area of 14000 North Scottsdale Road.

At the Circle K, two bullet holes are visible on a Nissan sedan; one just above the rear driver's side tire, the other on the driver's side window.

"The woman was transported to the hospital and her injuries are being reported as non-life-threatening," stated Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department.

Justus says there is no viable suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.







