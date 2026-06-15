10 arrested in Apache Junction undercover child sex exploitation sting

The Brief Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction. The suspects traveled from various Arizona cities to meet individuals they believed were minors under the age of consent. Police have not released the identities of the suspects or specified how long they communicated with undercover investigators.



Ten Arizonans were arrested in a child exploitation operation in Apache Junction last week.

What we know:

A two-day undercover operation targeting people looking to traffick children and sexually exploit minors on the internet resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals on June 5 and June 6.

According to the Apache Junction Police Department, undercover investigators posed as children online and talked to people trying to meet up with them. All 10 did not live in Apache Junction, and instead traveled from other cities in Arizona to meet up with who they believed were minors under the age of consent.

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What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects were not released. It is unknown how long the individuals were speaking with the undercover investigators.

Big picture view:

The police department worked alongside several agencies for this operation, including Mesa Police, Chandler Police, Queen Creek Police, Arizona Department of Public Safety GIITEM, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Arizona Anti-Human Trafficking Network.

What they're saying:

"Protecting children takes a united effort. This operation brought together agencies from across the East Valley and beyond with a shared mission: identify those seeking to exploit children and hold them accountable," Apache Junction Police said.

What's next:

The 10 unidentified suspects were arrested and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on felony charges including luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, sex trafficking, and aggravated luring. According to police, their bonds were set as high as $350,000.