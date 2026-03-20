100-degree heat hits busy Arizona wedding weekend in Maricopa

The Brief Couples marrying in Arizona this weekend are facing unexpected triple-digit heat during what is typically prime spring wedding season. To protect over 200 guests, organizers are deploying misters, umbrellas, and refrigerated trucks to ensure constant hydration. Medical experts advise anyone attending outdoor events this weekend to prioritize shade and drink plenty of water to avoid heat-related illness.



It’s one of the busiest times of year for weddings in Arizona, usually because the weather couldn’t be better. But this weekend, the heat is changing plans for some couples getting ready to say "I do."

Marriage is all about adjusting and adapting — something Elle Vanderham and Reece Pocock have had to do. They thought they were going to be married in perfect March weather; instead, they’ll be tying the knot in the 100-degree desert sun.

What they're saying:

"Everyone comes in March, so we were like perfect, we’ll do it then," said bride Elle Vanderham. "And then they all got here and everyone is dying."

Love is heating up in Arizona, and so are the temperatures.

"What’s that saying... when you make plans, God laughs? Yeah, so here we are," said Dana Schwartz, the bride's aunt.

Vanderham and Pocock are set to tie the knot this Saturday in Maricopa. The two met when Pocock would come down from Canada for work. They were hoping for mild spring weather, but now they’re preparing for triple-digit heat.

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"I’m very ready," Vanderham said. "I’m just happy I don’t have to wear a felt cap and a suit jacket."

Schwartz has been helping set up the event. She says changes had to be made to help keep the over 200 guests from all over the world comfortable.

"We brought in coolers and misters. We’re going to have umbrellas for out there," Schwartz said. "We had to bring in a refrigerated truck because hydration is going to be a big thing. In fact, we had to buy more. You have to adjust the order of things. It’s all you can do."

Like many Arizonans, they’re taking the heat in stride and rolling with whatever comes — a little preview of married life. Ultimately, they’re just happy to celebrate together.

"I’m very grateful for everyone I have in my corner," Vanderham said. "And I’m very grateful for all the Canadians who came down even though they knew it was going to be hot."

What you can do:

If you are attending an outdoor wedding this weekend or any event outdoors, doctors recommend hydrating as much as possible and seeking shade.