100 Grand Canyon bison relocated to South Dakota

The Brief One hundred bison from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon were successfully relocated to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. Officials say the move was done to help manage overpopulation. Since 2018, over 300 bison have been removed from the North Rim.



One hundred bison from the Grand Canyon's North Rim were successfully relocated to South Dakota, the National Park Service said.

In a news release on Sept 16, NPS said the bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council. The bison were then transported to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Officials say the move was done to help manage overpopulation. More than 300 bison have been removed from the North Rim since 2018.

"This successful relocation is a testament to the collaborative efforts of all our partners," Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement. "It represents a significant step toward achieving our long-term goals for bison management and conservation."

More information on the Grand Canyon's bison management program can be found at https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/nature/bison.htm .