Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
9
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

13 bison dead near Yellowstone park after truck driver strikes herd

Published 
Updated 2:59PM
Pets and Animals
Associated Press
d28a4312-A herd of bison with young calves graze a meadow in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA. article

A herd of bison with young calves graze a meadow in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA.. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) - Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday.

The semi-truck struck the bison after dark on Wednesday night. Some bison were killed in the crash, and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, the West Yellowstone Police Department said in a statement.

No one in the truck or in the two other vehicles was hurt, said Police Chief Mike Gavagan.

RELATED: Man, 2 dogs rescued by U.S. Coast Guard as disabled sailboat wrecks against rocks

Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 191, just north of the town of West Yellowstone. The town serves as a western entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Bison brawl at Yellowstone National Park

Sparring bison stop traffic on the road at Yellowstone National Park. Credit: Cindy Shaeffer via Storyful

Police initially said all three vehicles struck the bison but later reported that only the truck did.

Speed may not have been a factor in the accident, police said, though "road conditions at the time would dictate traveling below the posted speed limit."

Bison in the region often congregate near roadways in the winter, where it's easier for them to navigate amid heavy snow, the police department said. The animals can be hard to see at night because of their dark brown color and because their eyes don't reflect light, including headlights, like deers' eyes do, it said.

"We deal with wildlife being struck and killed on the roadways in our area on a regular basis due to the abundance of wildlife in our area and our close proximity to Yellowstone National Park," the police statement said.

"We are always saddened by any of these incidents, particularly when so many animals are lost."