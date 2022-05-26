13 year old threatened to 'shoot up' Prescott middle school, sheriff's office says

article

A 13-year-old boy is accused of terrorism after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a middle school in Prescott.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a bus driver for Prescott Mile High Middle School reported to school administrators that he heard the boy say he would "shoot up the school" while riding on the bus on May 17.

"The driver said the child made the threat three times while speaking to him during the bus route prior to being dropped off near his home," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

School administrators contacted the sheriff's office, who then met with the boy and his mother. The boy allegedly admitted to making the threat on the bus.

"He said the reason he did was to distract the bus driver while his friend moved to the back of the bus, but that he had no real intention of doing any harm to the school," the sheriff's office said.

The boy's mother told a deputy that there were guns inside their home, but they were locked in a safe. The deputy suggested the safe combination should be changed in case the boy knew the combination, which is something YCSO urges all parents to do.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center. He is accused of multiple charges, including threatening or intimidating and making a terrorist threat.

"I want to speak directly to the young people out there," Sheriff David Rhodes said. "I cannot stress enough the seriousness of making a threat to a school, even if you are ‘just kidding’. You will be arrested and charged for making these types of dangerous threats. ‘I wasn’t serious' isn't a defense, so please be aware that your words have consequences."

In the aftermath of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the sheriff's office is asking everyone to be careful and diligent.