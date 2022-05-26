Uvalde school shooting: Police inaction at center of investigation
The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said
Salvador Ramos harassed users on the app before the Uvalde shooting.
Matthew McConaughey visits Uvalde, Texas hometown to pay respects to school shooting victims
Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde, Texas where the actor paid his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Texas school shooting: NRA speakers call for better school security, mental health approach
One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Gov. Abbott says he was ‘misled' about response to Texas school shooting
Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman.
Texas school shooting suspect said 'goodnight,' played 'sad' music before firing, 11-year-old says
Robb Elementary shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo, 11, told a reporter that the Uvalde, Texas, gunman suspected of killing 21 people, including 19 children, said "goodnight" and played "sad" music before opening fire on 10 and 11-year-olds.
Mother of Texas school shooter says she wants people to forgive her son: report
The mother of the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school says she wants the public to forgive him for what he did.
Uvalde, Texas school shooting timeline: How the massacre at Robb Elementary unfolded
A student inside the classroom repeatedly called 911, at one point pleading to “please send the police now.”
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick cancels NRA convention appearance
"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement.
Bipartisan group of senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws
Here’s a look at the gun control proposals under consideration — and others that are not — following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.
Yankees, Rays use social media to spread gun violence facts
The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their social media accounts during Thursday night’s game between the teams to spread information about how gun violence affects American life.
Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting
The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Texas school shooting: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says
A survivor of the Texas shooting at Robb Elementary school says gunman remarked to children "it's time to die" before he killed over 20 people
Uvalde, Texas student who covered herself in classmates' blood to survive is still shaken, dad says
The father of an 11-year-old Robb Elementary School student in Uvalde, Texas, says his daughter is still shaken after watching her teacher and classmates get killed in front of her.
Who is Salvador Ramos? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect
Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, Texas, was named as the gunman who killed 14 students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School.
Texas school shooter walked through apparently unlocked door, police say
The gunman did not initially encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.
The Uvalde School District had a 21-point plan to keep kids safe
Despite the security measures in place, Salvador Ramos was able to get past a security officer, into an elementary school, and into a classroom full of children and their teachers.
Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack
Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died of a heart attack just days after his wife was tragically killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire.
Oxford High School students walk out for school safety, form U on football field
It's been two days since there was another school shooting in the United States, this time in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday, high school students at the last one before it marched out of school in support of the victims and to raise awareness about keeping students safe.
Angry Newsom criticizes Texas governor, US judges on guns
Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined by legislative leaders, urged the public to “not give in to the cynicism and all the crap that you heard today at that press conference around evil and mental health.”