A car crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction on the evening of Sept. 7, injuring 15 people.

Authorities with the Superstition Fire and Medical District say that among the 15 people hurt, some are in serious but stable condition.

Apache Junction police also posted about the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

Map of where the Elks Lodge is: