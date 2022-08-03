15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire
PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night.
When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex.
A total of five units were damaged from the fire, and 15 people have been displaced.
No injuries were reported. Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.