Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located

Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1.

According to a brief statement released by Sgt. Jason McClimans, no victims have been located as a result of the incident, and the incident is not an active shooter incident.

"The suspects left prior to police arrival based on video surveillance. There is no danger to the community or mall at this time. The investigation is ongoing," read a portion of the statement.

Chandler Mall has seen previous incidents

Aerial view of Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall. (File Footage)

This is not the first time Chandler Mall has seen an incident.

On March 2021, a fight at the mall ended with a stabbing incident that left some people injured. Four people were arrested in connection with the incident in May 2021. They were identified as Andrew Courtney, Tarik Deeb, Isaias Reece, and Nicholas Aguilar.

Phoenix area malls have seen incidents in recent years

This incident comes just days after an incident at Arizona Mills on July 29, where authorities say an altercation led to reports of shots being fired. In this case, however, police officials said it is unclear if there were any shots actually fired, or if the reported loud noises came from the sounds of security gates closing. No injuries were reported.

In March 2022, a shooting injured four people, including a four-year-old child, at the Tanger Outlets near the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Police later arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the incident. The teen, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, will be charged as an adult, is identified as Raul Ulices Franco.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.