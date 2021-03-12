PD: 4 arrested in connection to violent Chandler Mall stabbing

Four people have been arrested in connection to a fight that ended in a stabbing incident at the Chandler Fashion Center in March.

According to police, the incident began at around 5:30 p.m. on March 12 when a large fight between teenagers broke out on the lower northwest level of the mall.

Police detailed their investigation, saying, "The investigation revealed two groups of males had an exchange of words, leading to a physical altercation. One subject, a white male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, began stabbing the other group of males with a knife. This subject was accompanied by two other white males also involved in the fight."

Chandler Police say these three men were involved in a stabbing on March 12.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 13, Chandler Police announced four suspects were arrested in connection to the stabbing. Andrew Courtney, a 23-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was booked into jail and is accused of multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Three other suspects, identified as 19-year-old Tarik Deeb of Queen Creek, 18-year-old Isaias Reece of Phoenix, and 18-year-old Nicholas Aguilar of Mesa, were also arrested.

Reece and Aguilar are accused of disorderly conduct and Deeb is accused of disorderly conduct and misconduct involving a weapon.

From left: Andrew Courtney, Tarik Deeb, Isaias Reece, Nicholas Aguilar

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters