Police searching for suspect after shots fired at Arizona Mills Mall

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 7:54PM
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say they are searching for a suspect after shots were reportedly fired at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe.

Tempe Police say officers responded to the mall after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

Investigators say there was an altercation at the mall between a man and another person, which led to the man pulling out a gun and pointing it at the other person. Before police arrived at the scene, the suspect reportedly ran inside the mall.

"At this time it is unknown if the male discharged his firearm outside or inside of the mall as witness statements are still being obtained by Police on scene," the department said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

No injuries and no confirmed shots fired have been reported. Police say they are "searching the mall slowly and thoroughly [sic]."