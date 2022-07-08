Man who shot 3 at Westgate last year to receive prison sentence

A man who shot three people after opening fire at Westgate Entertainment District in March 2021 will soon learn his punishment.

Armando Hernandez pleaded guilty to four charges, including attempted murder, on a plea deal.

A grand jury had indicted him on 39 criminal charges: two counts of attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of aggravated assault, 15 counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of endangerment, two counts of firing a gun at a structure, five counts of criminal damage and one count of unlawful firing of a weapon.

Most of those charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Hernandez now faces a sentence ranging from 14 to 49 years behind bars. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 8.

Attack was filmed

Armando Hernandez Jr.

Hernandez shot three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20.

One of the victims — a 19-year-old man — had been hospitalized in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez, 20, allegedly wanted to target people in his own age group in retaliation for being bullied, according to authorities.

He reportedly walked through the entertainment district, returned to his car to make a social media video and loaded three rifle magazines. Glendale police said Hernandez filmed the attack while holding a cellphone with his left hand and blasting away with the rifle in his right hand.

He later surrendered, telling detectives that he intended to harm 10 people, although it’s unclear why he chose that number.

Authorities said they believe Hernandez intended to use the 90 rounds of ammunition that he brought to the attack, but he was thwarted when his weapon jammed.

Continued Coverage











