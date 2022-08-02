Phoenix house catches fire near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue

A home caught fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Phoenix, says the fire department in a tweet.

The fire ignited a home near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

The fire department posted a video of the home with black smoke coming from it as crews worked to gain control.

"Fire control has been achieved. Crisis Response Teams are on the scene to assist a family of four that will be displaced. There are no reported injuries and investigators are on the scene," the fire department said.