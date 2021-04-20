Expand / Collapse search
18-year-old man identified after being ejected, killed in Phoenix crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - An 18-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix crash just after noon on Tuesday, April 20, says the police department.

The two-car crash happened near Broadway Road and 12th Street, says Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix Police.

A 19-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima with two passengers, both 18 year old men, when Cox says he "lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the eastbound lanes and struck an eastbound pickup truck, driven by a 58-year-old male."

Cox says Edward Crocker was ejected during the crash and died at the scene. The driver of the car, his passenger and the driver of the truck had serious injuries but are going to be OK.

"Both drivers were evaluated for signs of impairment; Neither driver showed signs of impairment. Speed appears to be a factor. Charges are pending further investigation," Cox says.