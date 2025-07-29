19-year-old accused of killing his child; Dragon Bravo Fire latest | Nightly Roundup

article

Earthquake prompts tsunami alerts along the West Coast; 19-year-old in Mesa accused of killing his child; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

1. Dragon Bravo Fire threatening more buildings

(Courtesy: Christian Haugen)

What we know:

The Dragon Bravo Fire, which is still growing in northern Arizona, is threatening more buildings, including a historic lodge.

Dig deeper:

"I've never seen anything like it," said Larry Innes, who owns the Kaibab Lodge. "I've never seen so much equipment. And they are all focused on saving the lodge."

2. Crews recover body of worker from West Valley trench

What we know:

Authorities in the West Valley have identified a man who died after he was trapped inside a trench.

The backstory:

The incident began as a rescue effort on July 28, but fire crews were "unable to safely extricate the individual due to the volume of material and unstable conditions within the trench."

3. Earthquake in Asia prompts tsunami alerts in the U.S.

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What we know:

A massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia, triggering a tsunami watch for California as well as warnings for Hawaii and Alaska.

What's next:

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a list of potential start times for tsunami activity -- if it occurs at all -- across California.

4. 19-year-old arrested following his child's death

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

Police in Mesa have identified a 19-year-old who is accused of murder in connection with his child's death.

What they're saying:

Officials identified the 19-year-old as Arnold Barney, and he is accused of murder and child abuse.

5. Remembering Alfredo Gutierrez

What we know:

Longtime community advocate and former Arizona State Senator Alfredo Gutierrez has passed away.

The backstory:

Gutierrez, who was 79 when he passed away, served 14 years in the Arizona State Senate, and was known for his decades-long community advocacy efforts.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

